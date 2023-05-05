Football fans disappointed after Azkals U-22 lose to Timor Leste in SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines lost to Timor Leste, 3-0, in the men’s football competitions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, a result that didn’t sit well with Filipino football fans back home.

The negative comments have even prompted the Azkals’ social media page to issue a disclaimer and clarification on the Under-22 team.

The Azkals added that the Under-22 team is not under the management of the national team and its team manager Dan Palami.

“While we understand that emotions are high, we remind everyone to please adhere to base standards of courtesy in the comments section,” said the Azkals on their Facebook page.

“Furthermore, Mr. Dan Palami and the Azkals Management Team are not involved in the operations of our country's Under-22 team for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games,” the Azkals added.

“Considering that the Philippines Under-22 team has a subsidy from the Philippine Sports Commission, it was only appropriate that the national team defer to the guidance of the Philippine Football Federation Technical Department and the U22 management team they subsequently formed.”

“Nevertheless, we continue to cheer and root for our Men's and Women's National Football Teams on all tournaments that they participate in,” said the Azkals.

The Philippine Under-22 team was ousted from medal contention after being blanked by Timor Leste, sending them at the bottom of Group A with one match to go.

They close the group stage against Myanmar on May 10.