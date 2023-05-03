Filipinas give up late goal, fall to Myanmar in SEA Games opener

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines’ bid to capture gold in 32nd Southeast Asian Games women’s football suffered an early roadblock after it bowed to Myanmar, 1-0, on Wednesday night at the Army Stadium.

Filipinas vs Myanmar SEA Games recap

Win Theingi Tun scored a late penalty in the 89th minute after Sofia Harrison was called for a foul inside the box after a collision with a Myanmar player.

Frustration also boiled over in the final minutes after several players from Myanmar got hurt. Head coach Alen Stajcic and a few members of his staff were seen speaking to match officials after the final whistle was blown.

“It was a tough game in tough conditions. Myanmar got the lucky moment and capitalized. Congratulations to them,” said Stajcic.

Myanmar got a measure of revenge after it lost to the Philippines, 2-1, in the bronze medal match during the SEA Games in Hanoi last year.

Stajcic declined to delve on the late penalty that got mixed reactions from Filipino fans.

“I don’t have an opinion. The referee made the call. That’s her job. And it’s a penalty,” said Stajcic.

Stajcic also denied he was disappointed with the match officials afterwards.

“Not at all. What gave you that impression?” said Stajcic during the postmatch press conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Myanmar though was the aggressor in the first half and it led to a 0-0 halftime score. The Philippines started to control the possessions late in the second half, but was unfortunately got called for a penalty in the final moments.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Filipinas will take on Malaysia on Saturday at the Army Stadium.