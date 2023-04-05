Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Filipinas grouped with reigning champion Vietnam in SEA Games women's football

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Filipinas vs Vietnam football SEA Games
    The Pinay booters face off against Vietnam once again.
    PHOTO: PWNT/Raymond Braganza

    THE Philippines will be going up against reigning gold medalist Vietnam in the group stage of the 2023 Southeast Asian Games women’s football tournament in Cambodia.

    Filipinas group in SEA Games

    The Filipinas were bracketed with Vietnam in Group A along with Myanmar, Malaysia, and Indonesia, with Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, and Laos competing in Group B.

    PWNT will compete in the regional tournament for the first time since capturing the AFF Women’s Championship last year where they beat Thailand in the final at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

    One of their opponents in the SEA Games next month is Vietnam, which like the Philippines is bound for New Zealand for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup in July.

    Before the AFF title, the Filipinas reached a milestone where they took a bronze medal in the SEA Games in Hanoi.

      In the men’s division, the Azkals are in Group A along with Indonesia, Myanmar, Timor Leste, and host Cambodia.

      Defending champion Vietnam is bracketed in Group B with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Laos.

      The Pinay booters face off against Vietnam once again.
      PHOTO: PWNT/Raymond Braganza

