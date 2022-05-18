Filipina archers win shoot-off for gold in women's team recurve

HANOI — The Philippine archery team claimed its first gold, topping the women's team recurve to start off Wednesday's action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Hanoi National Training Center.
The team of Pia Bidaure, Abby Bidaure, and Phoebe Amistoso defeated Vietnam for the gold.
