Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, May 8
    SEA Games

    Fer Casares repeats as men's triathlon gold medalist in SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    fer casares sea games triathlon champ

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Fer Casares won his second straight men’s triathlon individual gold of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Kep.

    Casares clocked 58 minutes, 33.5 seconds to retain the men’s gold after Kim Mangrobang lost in her title defense in the women’s side.

    Rashif Amila Yaqin of Indonesia placed second with a clocking of 58:47.7 as Andrew Remolino took the bronze for the Philippines with a clocking of 59:55.5.

    Casares caught up in the bike and run after finishing the swim in sixth place, duplicating his achievement in Hanoi last year.

    The Philippines has now won the men’s triathlon gold for the fifth consecutive time, sustaining a run that started with Nikko Huelgas (2015, 2017), and John Chicano (2019).

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again