Eumir Marcial stops Thai foe, reaches gold-medal bout at SEA Games

HANOI – Eumir Marcial and Rogen Ladon reached the boxing finals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Thursday, giving the Philippines two shots at gold medals at the Bac Ninh Gymnasium.

The bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics made quick work of Peerapat Yeasungnoen of Thailand, winning via RSC (referee stopped contest) to move to the gold-medal bout of the men’s middleweight (75 kilograms) division.

Continue reading below ↓

The 26-year old pro fights Timor Leste’s Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho in the finals on Sunday.

Also taking a seat in the finals was Ladon, who defeated Thanarat Saengphet of Thailand, 4-1, in the men’s 52 kilogram category.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

However, James Palicte, Josie Gabuco, and Riza Pasuit were not as fortunate after bowing to their respective opponents at the semifinal stage.

It was a scintillating victory for Marcial, whose barrage of punches forced the referee to step in. The Thailand corner threw in the towel shortly thereafter.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Palicte lost to Farrand Papendang of Indonesia, 4-1, in the semis of the63-kg clash; Gabuco bowed to Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand, 3-2, in the women’s 48kg division and Pasuit was beaten by Vuong Thi Vy, 3-2, in the women’s 57kg class.

The semifinals continue on Friday with Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio competing for a finals seat. Also looking to advance to the gold medal bouts are Ian Clark Bautista and Irish Magno.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.