Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, May 22
    SEA Games

    Eumir Marcial scores first-round stoppage to clinch middleweight gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Eumir Marcial adds to the Philippines' gold medal haul.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANOI — Eumir Marcial scored another scintillating win this time to win the gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

    Marcial made quick work of Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho, beating the Timor Leste fighter via referee stopped contest in the first round.

    See Ladon, Bautista deliver first two boxing gold medals for Team PH

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Eumir Marcial adds to the Philippines' gold medal haul.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again