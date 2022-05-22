Eumir Marcial scores first-round stoppage to clinch middleweight gold

HANOI — Eumir Marcial scored another scintillating win this time to win the gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.
Marcial made quick work of Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho, beating the Timor Leste fighter via referee stopped contest in the first round.
See Ladon, Bautista deliver first two boxing gold medals for Team PH
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Continue reading below ↓
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.