Eumir Marcial scores first-round stoppage to clinch middleweight gold

HANOI — Eumir Marcial scored another scintillating win this time to win the gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Marcial made quick work of Delio Anzaqeci Mouzinho, beating the Timor Leste fighter via referee stopped contest in the first round.

