    Eric Cray wins sixth straight SEA Games gold medal in 400m hurdles

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: POC

    PHNOM PENH - It's a six-peat for Eric Cray.

    Cray extended his reign as the king in the men's 400m hurdles of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, clocking 50.03 seconds on his way to the gold medal.

    The 34-year-old Cray flashed six fingers to signify the number of his 400m hurdles title while shouting 'Jordan,' referring to the Chicago Bulls' star's six NBA titles.

    Cray said he is happy to win gold after struggling with injuries in the lead-up to the SEA Games including a sports hernia that has been lingering for two months.

      “It feels great,” said Cray. “I had an injury in the Asian Indoor (Championship). We are definitely concerned coming in. Had to pull out in the relays. But I feel really good.”

      “We change on our training to get ready for the Asian Championships and the Asian Games. I’m right on pace,” said Cray.

      PHOTO: POC

