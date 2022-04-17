Obiena gets Hidilyn thumbs-up as PH flagbearer at SEA Games

ERNEST John 'EJ' Obiena will be Team Philippines’ flag-bearer in the traditional parade of nations during the May 12 opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the MNy Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

No less than Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first Olympic gold medalist, fully supported Obiena, saying her fellow Tokyo Olympian is the “story of every Filipino athlete who fights to bring home pride and glory to the country.”

“I’m very happy to see EJ as our flagbearer for Team Philippines,” said Diaz, who, like Obiena, will defend her weightlifting gold medal in the Games postponed from last year. “I’m happy for him and the rest of the Philippine delegation. I will support him.”

Obiena seeing double

The world-class pole vaulter and Diaz were supposed to carry the country’s colors together in the parade of nations, but the SEA Games allow only one athlete to be bestowed with the honor.

“There could only be one flagbearer for each country. We nominated Hidilyn and EJ, but it was turned down,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said. “Like Hidilyn, EJ has all the qualifications to be our flagbearer.”

Obiena is out to retain the SEA Games gold medal he won gold at home in the 2019 with a leap of 5.45 meters and since then, has raised the bar to a new Asian men’s record of 5.93 meterslast year in Innsbruck, Austria, last year.

“It’s an honor,” Obiena said. “I was heading home after training here in Formia [Italy] when I received the message.”

“All I can do for now is to train harder and be better, and smarter,” the 26-year-old Obiena said. “I really want to defend my SEA Games title.”

The 6-foot-2 pole vaulter is one of 656 athletes who will be defending the country’s grip of the overall championship in the Games that Vietnam is hosting for only the second time since 2003.

The hosts programmed 40 sports — the Philippines is competing in 39 of them — which they intend to dominate. But Tolentino is undaunted.

“We are fielding a fighting team,” Tolentino said.

Team Philippines will fly to Vietnam in batches with the main bulk set to leave on May 10, two days before the opening ceremony. The Games end on May 23.

