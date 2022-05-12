EJ Obiena filled with pride as he carries flag in SEA Games opening

HANOI – EJ Obiena said he is honored to be chosen as the flag bearer for the Philippines in the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The world-rated pole vaulter will carry the flag during the traditional parade of nations during the opening ceremony that will begin at 8 p.m. (9 p.m. Manila time).

EJ Obiena with POC president Bambol Tolentino. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Obiena said he feels a sense of pride with the distinction, especially with Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz giving way to hand him the honor.

“It’s really an honor and privilege of course to carry the flag to represent the athletes competing,” said Obiena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I just feel a little bit more sense of pride. I’m carrying the flag not just for the athletes but with the millions of Filipinos back home, everywhere in the world. And a little bit more special as well because the sole Olympic gold medalist, Ate Hidilyn, just said it should be me,” said Obiena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

There is just one concern though for Obiena in carrying the flag.

“I hope I don’t trip,” said Obiena with a smile.

Obiena will be competing for the Philippines in the SEA Games where he is expected to breeze past the competition after notching an Asian record of 5.93 meters.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“That’s the plan,” said Obiena on his gold medal bid. “I do believe I can do it. I’m aiming for that. That’s always my goal in the competition. Nothing will change. Even if I want to win it, I have to believe it."

Continue reading below ↓

Watch his interview here

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.