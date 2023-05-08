Philippines rolls out big guns as Carlos Yulo, EJ Obiena go for gold

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – EJ Obiena and Carlos Yulo see action for Team Philippines on Monday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Two of the faces of Philippine sports today, the Tokyo Olympians are tipped to provide the highlights on Day Three of the biennial showpiece.

Obiena is set to compete in the pole vault at the Morodok Techo National Stadium at 4:20 p.m. (5:20 p.m. Philippine standard time)

In the morning, Yulo will open his bid for multiple gold medals in men’s artistic gymnastics at the Olympic National Stadium at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. Philippine standard time)

Obiena is an overwhelming favorite to win the SEA Games title with his personal best of 5.94 meters well above the Games record of 5.46 which Obiena himself set during the Hanoi SEA Games in 2021.

“Pupunta siya dito para ‘jump to win,” said Obiena’s father Emerson.

Yulo along with Juancho Miguel Besana, Ace De Leon, Jhon Santillan, and Jan Timbang will be competing in the men’s individual and team all-around, which will also serve as qualifiers for the apparatus finals.

But for this SEA Games, non-Cambodian gymnastics can only join in two apparatuses, making them eligible to win a maximum of four gold medals.

Also on the track on Monday will be Kristina Knott, who is looking to regain the 200-meter gold after missing last year’s SEA Games due to a torn left plantar fasciitis.