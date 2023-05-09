Efren 'Bata' Reyes loses carom match to Cambodian naturalized player

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes lost to Cambodia’s Woo Donghoon, 40-15, in his opening match in the men’s carom three-cushion of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the AEON Mall.

Reyes got into a huge hole early and never really got into any rhythm against a Cambodian opponent who, it turned out, was a naturalized player from Korea.

“Kala ko nung una, kayang kaya ko ‘yung kalaban ko maski may edad na siya,” said Reyes, a former bronze medalist after failing to go past the round-of-16 here.

“’Yun pala ang galing. ’Yung kalaban ko galing pa ng Korea,” the pool icon added.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Reyes’ early exit compounded the woes of the Philippine billiards team, which also saw

Johann Chua and Carlo Biado lost their debut in the men’s 9-ball after a 1-2 finish in the same event in Hanoi.

Rubilen Amit also fell in the women’ carom.

“Pakiramdam ko, wala kaming medalya,” said Reyes with a smile.