    Efren 'Bata' Reyes loses carom match to Cambodian naturalized player

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    cambodia sea games carom efren bata reyes
    PHOTO: reuben terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes lost to Cambodia’s Woo Donghoon, 40-15, in his opening match in the men’s carom three-cushion of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the AEON Mall.

    Reyes got into a huge hole early and never really got into any rhythm against a Cambodian opponent who, it turned out, was a naturalized player from Korea.

    “Kala ko nung una, kayang kaya ko ‘yung kalaban ko maski may edad na siya,” said Reyes, a former bronze medalist after failing to go past the round-of-16 here.

    “’Yun pala ang galing. ’Yung kalaban ko galing pa ng Korea,” the pool icon added.

    Efren Bata Reyes Donggun

    Reyes’ early exit compounded the woes of the Philippine billiards team, which also saw
    Johann Chua and Carlo Biado lost their debut in the men’s 9-ball after a 1-2 finish in the same event in Hanoi.

    Rubilen Amit also fell in the women’ carom.

    “Pakiramdam ko, wala kaming medalya,” said Reyes with a smile.

    PHOTO: reuben terrado

