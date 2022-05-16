Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, May 16
    SEA Games

    LOOK: Efren 'Bata' Reyes gets rock-star treatment in Vietnam

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Efren 'Bata' Reyes is mobbed by fans at the SEA Games in Vietnam.

    HANOI – Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes got the rock-stat treament on Monday at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, where he advanced to the semifinals of the men’s one-cushion carom singles on Monday at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

    Efren 'Bata' Reyes at the SEA Games.

    Reyes beat Thailand Suriya Suwannasingh, 65-58, and assured himself of at least a bronze medal to the delight of an animated Vietnamese crowd who packed the venue just to see the Filipino pool legend in action.

    Continue reading below ↓

    WATCH:

    Reyes was later mobbed with throngs of Vietnamese billiards fans outside the venue who wanted a selfie, autograph, or even just see the billiards legend in the flesh.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Shortly after the match, Reyes' Thai opponent, match officials and even members of the television crew sought selfie moments with the Filipino legend.

    Efren Bata Reyes SEA Games.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Efren 'Bata' Reyes is mobbed by fans at the SEA Games in Vietnam.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again