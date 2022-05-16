LOOK: Efren 'Bata' Reyes gets rock-star treatment in Vietnam

HANOI – Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes got the rock-stat treament on Monday at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, where he advanced to the semifinals of the men’s one-cushion carom singles on Monday at the Ha Dong Gymnasium.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Reyes beat Thailand Suriya Suwannasingh, 65-58, and assured himself of at least a bronze medal to the delight of an animated Vietnamese crowd who packed the venue just to see the Filipino pool legend in action.

Reyes was later mobbed with throngs of Vietnamese billiards fans outside the venue who wanted a selfie, autograph, or even just see the billiards legend in the flesh.

Shortly after the match, Reyes' Thai opponent, match officials and even members of the television crew sought selfie moments with the Filipino legend.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

