    Arnis adds two more SEA Games gold medals to Philippine tally

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    dexler bolambao arnis gold medal sea games

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Arnis provided two more gold medals in the full contact live stick on Monday heading into the final day of competitions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

    Dexler Bolambao defeated Ty Prakponlue of Cambodia, 3-0, and Maria Ella Alcoseba beat Moe Moe Aye of Myanmar, 3-0, to complete a sweep of the bantamweight division at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

      The Philippines has now won four gold medals in arnis counting the exploits of Jedah Mae Soriano (women’s full contact padded stick lightweight) and Charlotte Ann Tolentino (women’s full contact padded stick bantamweight).

      Bolambao defeated Van Phuong Pham of Vietnam, 3-0, in the semifinals.

      Alcoseba won over Thi Yen Linh Nguyen of Vietnam, 3-0, in their final four tussle.

