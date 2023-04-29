Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Women's cricket team set to give PH its first Cambodia SEA Games medal

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Philippine women's cricket team
    PHOTO: Philippine Cricket Association on Facebook

    THE Philippines is assured of at least a silver medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games six days before the formal opening ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    PH cricket team set to give country it's first SEA Games medal in Cambodia

    The women’s T10 team did the feat after beating Cambodia, 45-44, on Saturday at the advancing to the finals on Saturday at the AZ Group Cricket Oval.

    The Philippine Cricket Association said on its Facebook page that the team called Blue Caps is already assured of at least a silver medal and will go for the gold in their next match.

    Cricket is one of the sports held before the SEA Games that will formally open on May 5.

    Meanwhile, the Philippine men’s football team suffered a 3-0 loss to Indonesia in the men’s football tournament of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

    The Azkals U-22 opened the SEA Games campaign by conceding two goals late with Irfan Jauhari and Muhammad Fajar Fathur Rachman scoring in the 89th minute and on injury time.

      Marselino Ferdinan Philipus scored the opening goal in the 45th minute.

      In chess ouk chaktrang, Edmundo Gatos and Angelo Abundo missed the semifinals.

