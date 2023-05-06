'Team builder' Chot quick to ease Cone's doubts on Gilas chemistry

FROM young and emerging talents to well-established champion vets, Tim Cone has witnessed a vast array of local and national teams go by him.

Cone on Gilas buildup

But with the 32nd SEA Games-bound 'Redeem Team,' the Gilas Pilipinas deputy coach cast early doubts on whether the newly assembled squad for the biennial meet can get the job done.

"One of the things I said to Coach Chot [Reyes] before we left the camp [in Meralco Gym] ... I said 'I'm not so sure about the chemistry of this team. It doesn't look good and I'm not sure if we can get it all together," Cone revealed to Kom Noli Eala in his Power & Play program on Saturday.

With the 15-man pool splitting into cliques alongside either their college or pro teammates, Cone heaped praise on Chot Reyes' squad management during their Laguna camp which completely changed the team's dynamic.

"But when we went to Inspire camp [in Laguna], we trained twice a day ... and Coach Chot [Reyes] had team-building activities every evening after dinner," Cone shared.

"And I'll say it again that Chot Reyes is a master at team building. He really knows how to team-build and get guys on the same page and playing together," he added.

Gilas 'better prepared' for SEA Games redemption

Unlike Gilas' silver-winning team at the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam, Chot cited how the national team is 'better prepared' for this year's meet with a slightly longer window to hold training camps.

"In terms of preparation, sa last SEA Games kasi [in 2021] ... puro last minute ['yung lineup changes]," Reyes said to Kom Eala's Power & Play program. "We lost some guys who were practicing already with us right before we left [Wright, Bolick, Alas, Aguilar, Erram], 'yung mga inaasahan talaga namin."

Cone, however, shared how there should no longer be room for excuses with a talented player pool and reputable coaching staff at their disposal.

"I think we have a tendency to use that excuse [of lacking preparations] too often. We have the people, we have the coaches, we have what we need, and we should be able to do what we have to do [in the SEA Games]," Cone asserted.

"Unlike the system I run, I need a lot of time to put it all together and make it go. Chot's system really allows guys to play their game and get comfortable right away," he added.

Ultimately, the multi-titled Gin Kings tactician believes Gilas has the 'team that can compete' for the gold in Phnom Penh.

Men's basketball hostilities begin for the Philippines on Tuesday, May 9, against Malaysia.