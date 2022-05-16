Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Clinton Kingsley Bautista breaks own SEA Games record, rules 110-meter hurdles

    by Reuben Terrado
    Clinton Kingsley Bautista
    Pinoy hurdler Clinton Bautista is the third gold medalist from PH athletics after EJ Obiena of pole vault and William Morrison of shot put.
    PHOTO: Edward Solo

    HANOI – Clinton Kingsley Bautista broke his own Southeast Asian Games record on his way to winning the men’s 110-meter hurdles on Monday at the My Dinh National Stadium.

    Clinton Kingsley Bautista breaks 110-meter hurdles record

    Bautista finished at 13.78 seconds, surpassing the 13.97 he set in 2019 at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium, to become the third gold medalist in athletics for the Philippines after EJ Obiena of pole vault and William Morrison of shot put.

    Chen Xiang Ang of Singapore placed second with a time of 13.40 seconds, while Natthaphon Dansungnoen of Thailand finished third with 13.99 seconds.

    “Hindi ko expected ito, kasi sila (Singapore and Thailand) ang may leading time bago itong SEA Games,” said Bautista.

