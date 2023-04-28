Chot sees little advantage from light Gilas draw, new SEA Games format

PHILIPPINE men’s basketball coach Chot Reyes is not about to take chances despite Gilas Pilipinas ending up in the lighter bracket of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Reyes said his coaching staff and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas have yet to see the official lineup of the rest of the participating countries, especially gold contender Thailand and defending champion Indonesia.

Both the Thais and Indonesians are reportedly fielding naturalized players and several nationals who have been based overseas.

The Philippines is bracketed in Group A with Malaysia, Singapore, and the host country.

Indonesia meanwhile, leads a tough Group B where it joins Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

"It’s still hard to tell. It depends on the final lineup. We haven’t seen yet the final lineups,” said Reyes following the national team’s practice.

Unlike last year in Vietnam when a single-round robin tournament awarded the gold to the team with the best record, therefore leaving so little room for error, the Cambodia SEA Games Federation divided the eight teams into two groups.

The two best teams to emerge in each group will then advance to the crossover semis, where the winners clash for the gold in a do-or-die match.

Despite the new format and favorable grouping for Gilas, Reyes didn't see much of an advantage for Gilas.

“I think being in the weaker group it means crossing over against a tough strong team in the crossover,” said the Gilas coach.