Chot wants development team to represent PH in future SEA Games

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said he has coached his last game in the Southeast Asian Games as he called for a developmental team to represent the country in future editions of the biennial showcase.

Reyes said he has decided even before the SEA Games in Cambodia that it will be the last time he will coach in the tournament.

“Win or lose, this was my last Southeast Asian Games,” said Reyes following Tuesday’s gold-medal victory against Cambodia. “I promised I’ll never coach here in the SEA Games anymore. At least, I was able to go out with a gold medal.”

In the future, Reyes suggested that Gilas should field a developmental team that can prepare early for the next SEA Games in Thailand in 2025.

With majority of the gold medal-winning team coming from the PBA, Gilas didn’t have the luxury of a longer preparation as it was only able to get together at the end of the season-ending Governors’ Cup finals.

The team was also hounded by last-minute pullouts, either due to personal reasons or injuries.

Despite the setbacks, Gilas reclaimed supremacy in the region by defeating a Cambodia team made up mostly of naturalized playrs, 80-69, in the gold-medal game.

The Hanoi SEA Games team that lost the gold last year was also bannered by a couple of PBA players.

“I think the Southeast Asian Games is for our developmental team. It really has to be our younger players who should be playing here. I think that’s what this (SEA Games) is for. Hopefully, in the future, we can get together earlier, put a team to compete in the next one in Thailand,” said Reyes.

Reyes, however, said the decision rests in the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“I think this is for the good of Philippine basketball. I think we should bring younger players for the Southeast Asian Games. I have no authority. It’s the SBP who is going to make that determination. That’s just my opinion,” Reyes said.