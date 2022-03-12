Clarin takes Animam's place in Gilas 3x3 lineup for SEA Games

CAMILLE Clarin has replaced Jack Animam in the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Women lineup for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 Women lineup for SEA Games

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas released the list on Saturday with the 5-foot-10 guard taking the spot left by Animam, who is recovering from her ACL injury in the United States.

Save for Animam, coach Patrick Aquino is keeping the squad intact with Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and Clare Castro all back to defend their gold medal in the halfcourt game come the Hanoi games in May.

The Philippines reigned supreme in the inaugural 3x3 competitions back in 2019, taking home the gold medal as Thailand took home the silver and Malaysia settling for bronze.

All four members of the 3x3 team are also included in the 18-woman pool for the women's 5-on-5 competitions where Gilas Pilipinas Women is also looking to defend its tiara.

