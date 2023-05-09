LOOK: Cambodia organizers schedule Gilas practice in outdoor court

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas practicing in an outdoor court?

That was supposed to be the case for the Philippine men’s basketball team which Cambodia SEA Games organizers scheduled for a late Wednesday morning practice in an outdoor court near the Morodok Techo Stadium Elephant Hall 2.

Gilas was pencilled for a 10:30 a.m. practice in the run-down outdoor court a day before their highly anticipated showdown with a Cambodian team replete with naturalized players on Thursday.

Team officials declined the schedule for obvious reasons and were forced to look for a different venue, which coach Chot Reyes said isn't much better.

“Tignan nyo sa labas,” Reyes said after Gilas' opening 94-49 win over Malaysia in the SEA Games men's basketball competition, pointing to the outdoor court just outside the Elephant Hall 2.

LOOK:

PHOTO: reuben terrado

“Official practice venue ‘yung nasa labas,” Reyes added.

Fortunately, Reyes said Gilas has found a more conducive alternate venue, but also with a cement floor.

“Meron kaming ibang papraktisan na medyo malayo pero matigas, semento ‘yung sahig. Pero hindi naman outdoor,” said Reyes.