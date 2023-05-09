Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    LOOK: Cambodia organizers schedule Gilas practice in outdoor court

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas practicing in an outdoor court?

    That was supposed to be the case for the Philippine men’s basketball team which Cambodia SEA Games organizers scheduled for a late Wednesday morning practice in an outdoor court near the Morodok Techo Stadium Elephant Hall 2.

    Gilas was pencilled for a 10:30 a.m. practice in the run-down outdoor court a day before their highly anticipated showdown with a Cambodian team replete with naturalized players on Thursday.

    Team officials declined the schedule for obvious reasons and were forced to look for a different venue, which coach Chot Reyes said isn't much better.

      “Tignan nyo sa labas,” Reyes said after Gilas' opening 94-49 win over Malaysia in the SEA Games men's basketball competition, pointing to the outdoor court just outside the Elephant Hall 2.

      “Official practice venue ‘yung nasa labas,” Reyes added.

      Fortunately, Reyes said Gilas has found a more conducive alternate venue, but also with a cement floor.

      “Meron kaming ibang papraktisan na medyo malayo pero matigas, semento ‘yung sahig. Pero hindi naman outdoor,” said Reyes.

