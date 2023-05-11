Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Oftana suffers Grade 2 calf strain, feared out for rest of SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: reuben terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Calvin Oftana suffered a Grade Two strain in his calf and will most likely be out for Gilas Pilipinas for the rest of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament.

    An MRI revealed the injury, according to team officials.

      Oftana sustained the injury during the first half of Gilas Pilipinas’ first game against Malaysia, which the nationals won handily, 94-49.

      The TNT cager showed up in street clothes for Thursday’s game against Cambodia at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Elephant Hall 2.

