Caloy Yulo, volleyball teams set to arrive in Hanoi for SEAG

THE bulk of the Philippine team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi on Tuesday, just two days before the opening ceremony of the 11-nation sportsfest.

World champion gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo head the athletes arriving along with the volleyball team featuring Alyssa Valdez, Aby Maraño and Jaja Santiago.

Yulo, who bagged two gold and five silver medals in the 2019 SEA Games, is with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya.

Women’s volleyball and men’s volleyball have a total headcount of 38 players and officials while gymnastics has 22 athletes and coaches comprising the 193 members of the delegation set to arrive on Tuesday.

Alyssa Valdez and Jaja Santiago lead the Philippine women's volleyball team.

Filipino athletes and officials from badminton (19), bodybuilding (13), fencing (28), table tennis (17), tennis (12), athletics (8), wushu (17), and one swimmer will likewise depart from Manila on the same day along with the PSC medical team (6) and members of the media (12).

Already settled in the Vietnamese capital and have moved to their respective billeting areas are athletes from kickboxing, handball, men’s and women’s football, rowing, chess, kurash, pencak silat, men’s 3x3 basketball, women’s basketball, golf, and triathlon/duathlon.

The bulk of track and field athletes and officials (50), including pole vault Asian record holder Ernest John Obiena, will arrive on Wednesday.

Joining them are Philippine entries from esports (25), billiards (10), bowling (13), cycling (16), golf (2), jiujitsu (9), and swimming (3).

