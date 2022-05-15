Caloy Yulo now most bemedalled PH athlete after third gymnastics gold

HANOI – Caloy Yulo secured his third gold medal for the Philippines, taking the men’s rings in the apparatus finals of the 31st Southeast Asian Games artistic gymnastics competition at the Quan Nga Sports Palace.

Yulo saved the best for last as the final entrant in the apparatus, garnering 14.400 with his gutsy performance to beat the Vietnam pair of Nguyen Van Khanh (13.800) and Le Thanh Tung (13.500).

The rings final capped an impressive showing on Sunday for Yulo, who earlier in the day also dominated the floor exercise final to add to his individual all-around gold.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With a hat-trick of gold medals, Yulo also surpassed his two-gold tally in 2019, claiming the rings where he was only second three years ago.

The Filipino gymnast still has the vault on his schedule on Monday in the apparatus where he won the world title last year. He is also entered in the parallel bars and the horizontal bar.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 22-year-old Yulo registered 15.200 in the floor exercise to win the gold in overwhelming fashion, beating Terry Tay Wei An of Singapore.

Yulo failed to sweep the events in Day One of the apparatus final as he finished in sixth in the pommel horse - the same apparatus where he fell during the individual all-around - with an 11.733.

No time for celebration

There’s no celebrating though for Yulo as he looks to finish in excellent fashion on Monday.

“Siyempre, masaya po pero may mga pagkakamali pa rin po katulad ng pommel horse,” said Yulo. “Hindi man naka-medal, bukas na lang po babawi. Hindi pa tapos ang competition. Bawal pa rin mag-relax.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.