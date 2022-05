HANOI - Caloy Yulo closed his 31st Southeast Asian Games by ruling the men's high bar, his fifth gold in the biennial meet.

Caloy Yulo bags gold in SEA Games high bar

Yulo won his second gold of the day, taking the vault, while missing on a sweep with a silver in the horizontal bars.

