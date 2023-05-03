Dov Cariño's last-gasp equalizer vs Cambodia keeps Azkals U-22 hopes alive

PHNOM Penh, Cambodia - The Philippines pegged back host Cambodia, 1-1, on an injury time goal by Dov Cariño to earn a point in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s football tournament on Tuesday night.

Cariño shocked the capacity crowd at the Olympic Stadium with a header in the 92nd minute, pumping life back into the Young Azkals' campaign after Ky Rina scored in the 26th minute to put the hosts infront,

With the point, the Azkals U-22 under head coach Rob Gier remained in the hunt for a semifinal berth at fourth place in Group A. Cambodia is in first place with four points, followed by Indonesia with three and Myanmar with 3.

The Young Azkals face winless Timor Leste on Thursday at the Olympic Stadium.