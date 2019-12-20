Asean Paragames postponed to March due to 'funding, logistical considerations'

PHILIPPINE Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo said on Fridat the 10th Asean Paragames will be rescheduled to March from its original date of January 18 to 25 next year.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) relayed the situation to PPC and recommended to reset the event at a later date.

The change was made due to funding constraints and logistical considerations.

The Paragames, which is a twin-event of the Southeast Asian Games, was being organized alongside the SEA Games which wrapped up on December 11.

"While we have made every effort to prepare the Games in the past one-and-a-half years, matters well beyond our control are compelling us to reschedule the event," said Barredo in a statement.

He added that they are looking to reset it for March next year “to be able to have enough time for financial and logistical matters to be settled.”

The PPC has endorsed the said change to the ASEAN Para Sports Federation. They have also requested the PSC to communicate with their ASEAN counterparts so that ministers can assist their NPCs on any changes.