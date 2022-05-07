Ariana Drake, lone PH bet in diving, begins SEA Games campaign

ARIANA Drake opens her campaign in women’s diving on Sunday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the My Dinh Water Sports Place in Hanoi.

Ariana Drake in 2022 SEA Games

The 17-year-old Fil-American based in Los Angeles will see action in the women’s one-meter springboard at 9 a.m.

“Ariana Drake is a young, up-and-coming diver. It’s her first SEA Games and we hope she can adjust seamlessly. Of course, our goal is to land on the podium, but we also want to manage our expectations. It’s hard to win a medal with only one diver. Too bad we don’t have divers for synchro events,” said Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lani Velasco.

Drake will also see action in the three-meter springboard on Monday.

Drake has been training under the auspices of Chinese coach Wei Wei. According to a report by Radyo Pilipinas 2’s Peter Lucas, Wei contacted national team coach Xiao Feng Cui about Drake’s interest to join the Philippine team.

Drake was actually the first Filipina athlete to arrive in Vietnam last April 29.

Meanwhile, the men’s beach handball team dropped to 1-1 win-loss after a 24-14, 23-12 defeat against Vietnam at the Tuan Chau Island in Quang Ninh.

The Azkals U23 resume play on Sunday with a match against host Vietnam at 8 p.m. at the Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho.

