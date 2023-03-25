Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ange Kouame part of Gilas 3x3 men's pool for SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Ange Kouame
    Mostly playing in 5-on5, Ange Kouame could make his 3x3 debut in the regional tilt.
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    ANGE Kouame is part of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 pool for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 pool for SEA Games

    The naturalized Filipino is joined in the pool by PBA 3x3 players Almond Vosotros, Samboy De Leon, Brandon Bates, Jorey Napoles, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, Jeff Manday, Alfred Batino, and Joseph Sedurifa.

    The team is coached by Lester del Rosario.

    The pool is in the Entry By Name list submitted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to the Philippine Olympic Committee.

      A surprise name that is part of the Gilas 3x3 pool is Kouame, who is mostly a 5-on-5 player having recently been part of the Ateneo Blue Eagles squad that won the UAAP Season 85 crown.

      Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 is out to reclaim the gold in men’s 3x3 after it settled for the bronze medal in Hanoi. The Philippines was the inaugural champion of the SEA Games 3x3 men’s tournament in 2019.

