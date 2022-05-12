Alyssa Valdez eyes medal in fourth try as PH spikers begin SEA Games bid

HANOI – Alyssa Valdez is hopeful that her fourth Southeast Asian Games appearance will finally result into a medal for the Philippines.

Alyssa Valdez eyes SEA Games medal

Valdez and the rest of the Philippine women’s volleyball team begin their SEA Games campaign on Friday when they face Malaysia at 11 a.m. (12 noon Manila time) at the Quang Ninh Gymnasium in Quang Ninh, about 200 kilometers away from the Vietnam capital.

The match starts off the women’s volleyball competition that drew five teams, with every game with significant importance as the top two teams at the end of the eliminations will play for the gold medal.

Following a Brazil training camp, Valdez said she is hopeful that a medal could be in sight this time.

“I’m very grateful. This is my fourth time to be part of the national team to compete for the SEA Games,” said Valdez. “I’m very excited lalo this year kasi ang dami ko na rin experience sa mga SEA Games. Hopefully talaga, marami akong ma-contribute sa team at makapagdala talaga tayo ng honor this time.”

The women’s volleyball team is coming off a training camp in Brazil under the auspices of head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito. Valdez said the preparation made a big difference to the squad.

“We are really hoping that all of the things that we’ve learned, we can bring it and apply it during our games sa Vietnam. It’s a very different culture and system. It’s my first time being mentored and coached by coach Jorge, sila ni coach Odjie (Mamon).”

“Dami ko rin natutunan na bago sa volleyball. We are looking forward sa chemistry and jelling ng team in preparation for the coming SEA Games,” said Valdez.

