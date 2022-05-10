Alyssa Valdez, Alex Eala get chance to meet as PH team leaves for Hanoi

TWO Filipino sports superstars met as the bulk of the Philippine team left for Hanoi on Tuesday night.

Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez got a chance to meet young tennis star Alex Eala at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 2.

Alyssa Valdez-Alex Eala meetup

Eala took advantage of the opportunity to meet Valdez, with the girls grand slam champion asking for a photo opportunity with the volleyball superstar as a fan.

Both are members of the Philippine team that will compete in the SEA Games that will formally begin on Thursday.

Valdez banners the women's volleyball team that will look to win the gold for the Philippines for the first time since 1993.

Eala, meanwhile, also competes in the SEA Games for the first time after competing in several ITF tournaments.

