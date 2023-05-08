Alyssa Valdez 'overwhelmed, grateful' to see action for PH again

FIVE months since suffering a knee injury, Alyssa Valdez is all set to make her volleyball comeback as the Philippines sees action in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Valdez missed the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference championship won by her club Creamline as she underwent a medical procedure on her right knee but she was called up by the national federation and was even named women's team skipper and Philippine delegation flag bearer.

She is ready to see action as the Philippines begins its campaign on Tuesday against host nation Cambodia.



Alyssa Valdez on PH team's medal hopes in 32nd SEA Games

PHOTO: reuben terrado

"Iba rin 'yung pakiramdam na unang balik ko, Philippine team agad 'yung lalaruan," Valdez told SPIN.ph.

"It's really a big responsibility to be back on court representing the country. That's why I've really tried to make it a point na talagang mag-double time and I'm just really thankful and grateful na binibigyan pa rin ako ng trust ng coaches at ng buong national team to be part of the team," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Valdez and the rest of the squad hope to reach the podium for the first time in nearly two decades. The last time the Philippines ended up with a medal was in the 2005 SEA Games in the Philippines when it bagged bronze.

"We're always really aiming to give honor and pride to our country, by not just representing it but sana makapagdala tayo ng medalya para sa ating bansa," Valdez said.

"I've seen the girls really work hard sa training camp. So tiwala at talagang puso ang kailangan dahil ibibigay namin lahat para sa magandang laban ngayong SEA Games," Valdez added.