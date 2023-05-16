Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, May 16
    SEA Games

    Alvin Lobreguito's wrestling victory gives Philippines its 52nd gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    undefined

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Alvin Lobreguito's victory in wrestling gave the Philippines its 52nd gold medal on the final day of the competitions at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

    Lobreguito captured the gold in the men’s freestyle 57kg for the wrestling team’s third title following the victories of Jason Balabal and Cristina Vergara.

    More importantly, the mint enabled Team Philippines to match its gold-medal tally from the Hanoi SEA Games last year with the country'sathletes still compete in the men’s basketball and kickboxing finals on Tuesday on the eve of the closing ceremonies.

    See Bambol confident Philippines can surpass 52 gold medals from Hanoi

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again