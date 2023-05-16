Alvin Lobreguito's wrestling victory gives Philippines its 52nd gold

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Alvin Lobreguito's victory in wrestling gave the Philippines its 52nd gold medal on the final day of the competitions at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

Lobreguito captured the gold in the men’s freestyle 57kg for the wrestling team’s third title following the victories of Jason Balabal and Cristina Vergara.

More importantly, the mint enabled Team Philippines to match its gold-medal tally from the Hanoi SEA Games last year with the country'sathletes still compete in the men’s basketball and kickboxing finals on Tuesday on the eve of the closing ceremonies.

