Almond Vosotros vies for first SEA Games 3x3 gold after 5-on-5 conquests

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Almond Vosotros is seeking for his third Southeast Asian Games gold medal here. This time though, Vosotros will be going for the 3x3 mint after capturing the 5-on-5 in 2015 and 2017.

Almond Vosotros eyes golden hat trick

Vosotros said he is glad with the opportunity of another shot at the gold in the SEA Games.

“Sobrang honored to represent our country. Bibihira ‘yung opportunity na binibigay sa atin especially sa akin. Ibibigay ko ang best ko para makuha natin uli ang gold,” said Vosotros.

It looks like Vosotros has found a home at 3x3 with his accomplishments that includes stints in the national team and a grand slam in the PBA 3x3.

On the national team stage, Vosotros was responsible for Gilas 3x3’s semifinal finish in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup where he sank a two-pointer to stun Asian powerhouse Mongolia.

Vosotros said his approach is just focusing on what’s in front of him, grateful with the opportunities that he has been receiving.

“For me naman, kung saan man ako dalhin, ginagawa ko lang trabaho ko para nasusuklian ko ‘yung binibigay ng management, ‘yung team ko na TNT at Gilas. Kapag binigyan nila ako ng opportunity, ibibigay ko ang best ko,” said Vosotros.

The men’s 3x3 will also have redemption in their minds after losing the gold in 2022 in Hanoi.

“I think ‘yung team namin ngayon, sobrang nag-prepare. We prepared really well. Gagawin namin lahat to bring back the gold,” said Vosotros.

Gilas Men 3x3 will play Laos, Vietnam, and Indonesia at 10:20 a.m. (11:20 a.m. Manila time) and 1:40 p.m. (2:40 p.m. Manila time), and 5 p.m. (6 p.m. Manila time) respectively, in Pool A.

