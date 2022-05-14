Aleah Finnegan leads Philippines to team gold in women's gymnastics

HANOI – Newcomer Aleah Finnegan made an auspicious Southeast Asian Games debut, helping the women’s all-around team capture the gold medal for gymnastics’ second mint for the Philippines at the Quan Ngua Sports Complex.

Aleah Finnegan leads gymnastics team gold

Finnegan, Chaira Andrew, Analla Lucia Mari Manzano, Lucia Gabriel Gutierrez, Kursten Rogue Lopez, and Ma. Cristina Loberanes totaled 184.500 to take the women’s team gold.

Finnegan, born in St. Louis to Filipina mother Linabelle, also took the silver medal in the women’s all-around with a score of 49.250, with Rifda Irfanaluthfi of Indonesia winning the gold with 49.650.

Finnegan competed for the Philippines in the SEA Games after the Louisiana State University standout competed for the United States in the 2019 Pan-American Games.

The women’s team’s achievements add to the coffers of the Philippine team that already had Carlos Yulo taking home the gold in the men’s all-around event.

More gold medals are expected with Yulo also set to compete in the apparatus final in the coming days.

