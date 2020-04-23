Rowing, Muay Thai associations augment monthly pay of athletes, coaches

TWO National Sports Associations (NSAs) stepped up to aid financially their respective athletes and coaches with the country still a long way to go in flattening the curve as far as the coronavirus pandemic is concerned.

The Philippine Rowing Association and the Philippine Muay Thai Association of the Philippines both released additional allowances for their members to help augment their needs as the major health crisis is expected to linger on.

The rowing federation gave away P2,000 each to their members, while the muay association provided P5,000 each.

The amounts are on top of the allowances athletes and coaches receive monthly from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“It has been thirty nine days since the community quarantine started because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know that this has caused major disruptions to your daily routines. Some of you have to stay at home with your families, some have to fulfill your military obligations and report to your respective units, and some remain at the athletes’ quarters at the La Mesa Training Facility to continue training,” said PRA president Patrick Gregorio in a memorandum issued Thursday.

“We admire your dedication and understand how difficult the past months must have been to you,” he added. “It is in this light that we decided to supplement your allowance from the PSC with an additional P2,000.”

Muay Thai association president and chairman Gen. Lucas Managuelod also shared the same sentiment to their athletes, coaches, and staff.

“We recognize the hardships and sacrifice that our athletes and coaches continue to make in ensuring that they remain dedicated to their responsibilities and expectations of their governing bodies,” said Managuelod.

“In light of this, the Muay Thai Association of the Philippines approved a supplemental allowance to all athletes and coaches of the muaythai national team,” the top muay thai official said. “They will receive P5,000 each to augment their monthly allowance from the PSC.”

The generosity extended by both NSAs came a day after the PSC Board approved the granting of an amelioration program for national athletes, coaches, and coordinatiors.