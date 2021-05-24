Romero excited to see PH athletes' new home rise in Bataan

DEPUTY Speaker Mikee Romero welcomed the land donation for the proposed state-of-the-art Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC).

“Being one of the authors of the law that creates the establishment of a modern sports complex, I am honored that our athletes will soon have a place where they can further polish their talents,” said Romero. “It will be their future home away from home.”

The 1Pacman Partylist representative also lauded the provincial government of Bataan for donating six lots with a land area of more or less 250,000 square meters in the municipality of Bagac – around three hours from the capital city of Manila.

The P3.5 billion sports complex will serve as a training base to athletes of archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, cycling (velodrome), dance sport, football, gymnastics, handball, lawn tennis, sepak takraw, shooting, softball, squash, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, wall climbing water polo and weightlifting.

“Because of its natural wonders, Bagac is a perfect training ground and it’s away from the madding crowd in the metropolis,” he added.

No less than Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William “Butch” Ramirez formally received the deed of donation from Bataan Gov. Albert Raymond "Abet" Garcia last week.

Romero, who owns the NorthPort team in the PBA, said the creation of the PSTC will stand as the landmark sports project of the Duterte administration.

“It’s a dream come true for our national athletes because in three to four years they will have a state-of-the-art facility that will be at par with some of the best in the world,” said Romero. “Also it can also play host to future international events. More than that, it can provide livelihood to local residents.”

It will also have amenities for administrative, sports science, medical, and dormitories for athletes and coaches.

Romero said giving PSC sufficient funding is also high on their sports agenda in the Congress.

“PSC should not only have sufficient funding but also powers to advance the welfare of national athletes through compensations and rewards,” he added.

