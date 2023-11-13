News you need to know: RHJ fined P20K, Magnolia and NorthPort go 2-0 and more

PBA fines Hollis-Jefferson P20K

THE PBA has fined Rondae Hollis-Jefferson P20,000 for the flagrant foul 2 he committed in TNT’s Commissioner's Cup game against Converge on Saturday.

Hollis-Jefferson threw the ball in the direction of Mike Nieto, and while it may not have been intentional, the ball hitting the latter’s head meant an automatic ejection for the former.

“Kung sa katawan lang tinamaan, baka technical lang yun. Hindi siya mae-eject,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

The incident happened early in the third but TNT went on to win the game in overtime, 101-98.

Hotshots get a win run going

TYLER Bey had 32 points and 16 rebounds as Magnolia defeated Phoenix, 107-92, on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo for its second straight win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Jio Jalalon added 20 as the Hotshots, who beat TNT in the opener, took a share of the early lead at 2-0 with NorthPort and Meralco.

Johnathan Williams had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Phoenix, which slid to 1-1.

Batang Pier go 2-0

NORTHPORT made it two wins in as many games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, beating Rain or Shine, 113-103, on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

Arvin Tolentino showed the way for the Batang Pier with 35 points, while Venky Jois had 30 points and 21 rebounds.

NorthPort beat Terrafirma in its opening game.

Dajuan Summers had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Elasto Painters, now 0-2.

UAAP results

MARK Nonoy scored 25 as La Salle beat University of the East, 86-76, in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Archers notched their ninth win in 12 outings, still in third but still in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

University of the Philippines and National University share the top spot at 10-2.

UE is running sixth at 4-8.

Ateneo edged out Adamson, 62-58, to take fourth spot at 6-6. Adamson is in fifth with a 5-7 record.

