Return of basketball, other contact sports still being evaluated, says DOH

THE government is still studying the request of the PBA to resume practices during quarantine in preparation for the resumption of the 2020 season.

During a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, Health Undersecretary Maria Lourdes Vergeire said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) is still in the process of determining whether they will be allowing contact sports such as basketball to be played amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓

“Sa ngayon, pinag-aaralan pa rin ng mga eksperto kung ano ang magiging rekomendasyon nila sa contact sports katulad ng basketball,” said Vergeire during the presser.

The PBA recently submitted a letter to the IATF to ask that its 12 teams be allowed to hold practices with Luzon now under general community quarantine, but under strict health protocols.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Other contact sports such as football have also made similar representations to the IATF through government sports agencies such as the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusements Board.

Continue reading below ↓

Vergeire reiterated that, at the moment, only outdoor, non-contact sports and fitness activities such as jogging, walking, and swimming are allowed in GCQ areas.

Mass gatherings such as sports events are still barred in areas under GCQ.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.