Rest in peace, former POC president and fencing chief Celso Dayrit

FORMER Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President and one time Commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Celso Dayrit passed away Wednesday night due to health reasons.

He was 69.

Dayrit served as head of the country’s Olympic governing body from 1999 to 2004 and was commissioner of the sports government agency under the time of President Fidel Ramos.

His family however, has long been associated with the sport of fencing as his father Don Francisco ‘Paco’ Dayrit Sr. was considered the ‘Father of Philippine Fencing’ and founded in the 1930s the Philippine Amateur Fencers Association which is now known as the Philippine Fencing Association.

Celso Dayrit himself became head of the federation from 1997 to 2008.

He would later take his act of propagating fencing within Asia as he became President of the Fencing Confederation of Asia since 2005 until the time of his death.

