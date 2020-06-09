POC leaders divided in bid to put age limit for next election: report

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is reportedly moving to amend its constitution by prohibiting officials aged 70 years old and above to run for an executive board position.

POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino is spearheading the move which he hopes to be approved by the general assembly.

“The IOC has geared toward that line of setting an age requirement to enable fresh minds into the system. However, the current laws of the POC has no prohibition on age limit,” said Tolentino in an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Some officials are already opposing the 56-year-old Tolentino’s plan led by his vice president Joey Romasanta.

“We should face the fact that global organizations have more elderlies than young members. For an organization to grow, you need to have a mix of experience and youth,” said Romasanta, 75, in an interview with the Daily Tribune.