    Remainder of NCAA Season 95 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    THE remainder of NCAA Season 95 has been canceled due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    The league’s Management Committee, headed by chairman Peter Cayco of host school Arellano, got the approval from the Policy Board to cancel the remaining sports events.

    “NCAA Season 95 is terminated,” wrote Cayco in a statement.

    “This was arrived at after consulting the Policy Board members. First and foremost that was considered was the safety of the athletes, students, fans, and officials,” he added.

    This is the first time that NCAA didn’t finish a season since World War II. The only events completed this season were basketball, chess, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, and demo sport 3x3.

    The volleyball tournaments had two more playdates in the eliminations with University of Perpetual Help earning an outright finals berth after sweeping its nine matches in the men’s division.

    College of St. Benilde was just two matches from reaching the women’s volleyball finals while defending champion Arellano, San Beda and Perpetual Help completed the semifinals picture.

    Football, lawn tennis, soft tennis, track and field, under-15 basketball, and beach volleyball, as well as the cheerdance competition were also canceled since it will affect the schedule of Season 96.

    For the graduating players, who didn’t finish their last playing year, Cayco said that they will discuss the possibilities of allowing them to play next season.

    “Eligibility matters of athletes being raised shall be discussed later,” he said.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

