Butch Ramirez on ideally the next PSC chairman

WILLIAM 'Butch' Ramirez envisions the next Philippine Sports Commission chairman be a young, dynamic leader who has the ears of president-elect Bongbong Marcos in order to sustain the gains made over the past few years.

The outgoing PSC chairman said he wants to see young blood in the government sports agency. He also hopes that the next PSC chairman will enjoy the backing of Marcos to be able to carry on the momentum of Philippine sports.

“I’m hoping that the next chairman, hind galing lang. May panahon siya sa PSC, may panahon sa athletes to nurture at meron siyang access sa pulitika,” said Ramirez during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Under the administration of Ramirez, the Philippines won the country’s first gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 courtesy of Hidilyn Diaz after the PSC spent billions for athletes' training and exposure abroad.

The Philippines also bagged the overall championship in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games which the country hosted during Ramirez’s term.

Ramirez, whose term will expire at the end of the month, admitted Matthew Manotoc would have been perfect for the position being a sportman himself, although he was recently re-elected as Ilocos Norte governor.

“That was who I was thinking of, Marcos Manotoc. May training siya. He worked with us. Obviously, uncle niya ang Presidente. But re-elected siya,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez noted the importance of political clout for someone who wants to effect change in Philippine sports. The incoming PSC chairman must also work hand-in-hand with the Philippine Olympic Committee for the next six years.

“You need political clout to demand things. Kung wala siyang clout, papasok siya na wala siyang alam, baka learning curve niya six years. Mabuti kung six months [lang]. Because you have to work with your commissioners, these are policy making. If you don’t bring the best out of the commission, baka may ibang dynamics kayo, then you don’t work along with POC, you have a problem,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the PSC chairman must be able to lobby for the full remittance of funds from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, which, by law should be five percent of gross earnings. Pagcor only releases around 2.5 percent.

Even if he is offered to remain as PSC chairman, Ramirez said he wants to go back to Davao and be with his family.

But Ramirez said he is willing to help if asked for advise by the next PSC leader.

“Kung matagal ka na diyan, ano ang intensyon mo kung gusto mo pa? Dahil magaling ka? Ikaw lang ba ang magaling? I don’t believe in that.”

“Iwasan na ‘yung taong matagal na sa trabaho na nakakasira. Get young people. He can be a university athletic director. He can be an educator. He can even be a farmer. What you need is somebody who can learn to love and listen and work with you,” said Ramirez.

“If I’m asked [to join] as adviser, I will volunteer. I have so much to share,” he added.

Ramirez said the PSC is ready for the transition period as he was already prepared to have a meeting with the incoming chairman, whoever the person will be, as early as this week if an appointment is already set.

After his term, Ramirez said he will continue to focus his efforts to help sports in Mindanao.

“I have so much to do in Mindanao. I love my Sports for Peace program. I love the children’s games. I love the indigenous games,” said Ramirez, referring to the grassroots programs he initiated during his term.

