News you need to know: Quinahan dropped by NLEX, SEAG updates and more

Quinahan out of NLEX

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JR Quinahan’s contract has been terminated by NLEX.

The 38-year-old Quinahan had around seven months left in his contract but he was dropped by the team after he took part in an unsanctioned game in Cebu where he got into a fight with a foreign player.

Quinahan stands to lose P3.3 million based on his monthly maximum salary of P420,000.

He is now a free agent and can sign with another team.

Quinahan was earlier penalized P50,000 by the PBA for not seeking clearance to play in the “ligang labas” plus P20,000 for being involved in the endgame melee.

Fine start for Team Philippines

THE Philippines raised its total to seven gold medals after a five-gold haul on the first official day of competitions in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Jaymark Rodelas and Precious Cabuya swept the obstacle races in record times,

Annie Ramirez won the -57kg ne-waza no-gi in jiujitsu, while Sakura Alforte won the women’s individual kata in karate.

The aquathlon mixed relay team of Matthew Hermosa, Kira Ellis, Erica Burgos, and Inaki Lorbes added to the Philippines gold haul.

No Gray in Gilas’ SEAG squad

PHOTO: PBA Images

JEREMIAH Gray is out injured, leaving the Philippine men’s basketball team with a 14-man pool for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

All eyes will be on naturalized Filipino Justin Brownlee as Gilas Pilipinas tries to regain the gold medal after placing second in the Hanoi Games last year.

Gilas is also counting on Christian Stanhardinger, Brandon Ganuelas Rosser, Calvin Oftana, Arvin Tolentino, CJ Perez, Chris Newsome, Marcio Lassiter and Chris Ross to deliver as they try to spot Indonesia from getting back-to-back titles. Also in the team are college players Michael Philips, Jerom Lastimosa and Mason Amos, with Aaron Black and Ben Philips reportedly listed as reserves

Thailand is also among the gold medal contenders, while host Cambodia is reportedly fielding several naturalized players to challenge for the title.