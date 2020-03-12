PSC shuts down for disinfection at Rizal Memorial, Philsports Arena

THE Philippine Sports Commission will be closing the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the Philsports Complex starting Friday until Sunday to conduct sanitation procedures in light of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The sanitation activity will be done in the venues as well as the offices and facilities inside the PSC amid the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The PSC has also suspended operations starting Thursday and will resume on Monday.

The PSC has also cancelled all bookings and reservations to the venues as a precautionary measure to avoid the possible contact of COVID-19.

Only officials, employees, national training pool members, construction workers, and visitors with urgent and official business concerns are allowed to enter the entire Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and Philsports Complex.