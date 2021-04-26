PSC seeks IATF assistance on vaccine supply for Olympic, SEA Games-bound athletes

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has already sought assistance of the national government for its vaccination program for athletes bound for the Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games this year.

PSC chairman William Ramirez said the agency is looking to have the vaccines available for the athletes who will be competing in the two major competitions this year that includes the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8.

National athletes will also see action in the SEA Games to be hosted by Vietnam from November 21 to December 2.

“We already wrote two letters to IATF and to Secretary Galvez if we can have this possibility of vaccines for us para sa Olympics at sa SEA Games. Wala pang clarity at the moment,” said Ramirez during a press conference on Monday.

The PSC’s supply from the national government would be in addition to a commitment made by business tycoon Enrique Razon to provide vaccines for Olympic-bound athletes. The Philippine Olympic Committee also said the International Olympic Committee has allocated an amount for the inoculation of athletes.

Ramirez also said the PSC is also expected to be the lead agency in terms of assisting the athletes in obtaining vaccine passports, which has become discussions worldwide as part of a clearance to travel abroad.

“Kami sa PSC, susundan po namin ang desisyon ng IATF. The athletes, kung meron man vaccine passport for the SEA Games at Olympics, I think isang bagay ‘yan sa pag-uusapan namin sa PSC kung kailan dadating ang vaccine,” said Ramirez.

