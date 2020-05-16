PSC submits to IATF, DOH a game plan for return of sports and recreation

THE Philippine Sports Commission is hoping outdoor physical activities can resume soon, and has submitted to the Department of Health and Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases its recommendations on the reintroduction of sports amid the coronavirus crisis.

No specific sports were mentioned in the document, Filipino Fitness and Recreational Sport-reintroduction Tool or Filipino First, created by the PSC’s Medical and Scientific Athlete Services sports science professionals headed by Dr. Randy Molo.

The PSC provided media no timetables or parameters but said the document presented conditions to be met on different community quarantine scenarios, optimizing athlete and community safety.

“We know that sports and physical activities are still very important to strengthen one’s immune system during this COVID-19 health crisis,” said PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

“We are hopeful that the DOH and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) will consider the recommendations submitted to provide a guide for our citizenry who are eager to engage on outdoor activities again.” said Ramirez.

Due to the present global health crisis, the PSC has decided to call off all the PSC-managed events and national sports competitions such as the country's hosting of the 10th Asean Para Games, Philippine National Games, Philippine Youth Games-Batang Pinoy, and the 2020 National Sports Summit, in compliance with the IATF guidelines.

