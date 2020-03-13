PSC orders PH athletes to vacate dorms, go home as coronavirus precaution

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez has instructed all national athletes and members of the juniors team to vacate the dormitories at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and Philsports Complex in the midst of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ramirez said he has requested all athletes to go to their respective homes as part of the PSC’s preventive measures against the COVID-19.

The PSC chairman said Rizal and Philsports complex are now on “restricted access” for the safety of the national athletes, PSC employees and the public, and that only those training for the Olympic qualifying competitions will be allowed to stay at the dormitories.

“We have to be pro-active in this situation and take these hard decisions for the safety of our athletes and employees,” said Ramirez following an emergency meeting by the PSC’s management committee on Thursday.

The PSC has suspended foreign travel for national athletes and coaches from March 14 to April 14, but those who are competing in Olympic qualifying events will have to obtain an endorsement from chef de mission Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta.

The PSC will conduct disinfection procedures at the two sports complexes beginning Friday to protect the facilities from being contaminated with the virus.

The government sports agency also said they have cancelled all bookings and reservations at Rizal and Philsports complex as a precautionary measure.