PSC expects facilities at Rizal Memorial, Philsports all operational this year

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) plans to have the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and PhilSports Complex at 100 percent operational this year as the main training venues of the national team.

Repairs are being made at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Ninoy Aquino Stadium (NAS) after being used as government quarantine facilities and medical centers for COVID-19 patients in 2020. The Armed Forces of the Philippines returned control of the facilities last July 19.

The Badminton Hall and Table Tennis Center are also being prepared and will undergo inspection and general cleaning activity to fully operate again. Only NAS will remain temporarily closed until Sept. 30 this year.

The Rizal Memorial Baseball and Softball Field, Tennis Center, Swimming and Diving Pool, Wushu and Wrestling Gyms, Billiards and Judo Hall are currently being used by the members of the national team for their training. The newly constructed Squash Center is now also open for national athletes .

PSC chairman Noli Eala at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center. PHOTO: PSC

The Rizal Memorial Track and Football Stadium, where AFF Women’s Championship 2022 matches were held in July, is currently hosting the games of the Philippine Football League which will run until October.

“We are excited to see the national athletes back in training in these facilities,” said PSC chairman Noli Eala.

Control of the PhilSports’ Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City was given back to the PSC by the Philippine National Police in June.

The Philsports Complex Fencing Hall, Swimming Pool, Track and Field Oval and Football Field, are now operational for the training of national abled and para-athletes. Kurash and Karatedo teams will share training facilities on the 2nd floor of the Philsports PSC Dining Hall.

Currently, the members of the national track and field and fencing teams are billeted at the PhilSports dormitories.

