PSC chairman Ramirez commends sports achievers in 2020 despite pandemic

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez commended the athletes who made a fine showing in 2020 despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

In his speech during the San Miguel-Philippine Sportswriters Association Awards Night, Ramirez said the athletes overcame tremendous odds in still achieving greatness in the year that was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yuka Saso led the Filipino athletes and personalities who made waves in 2020, with the pro golfer winning the Athlete of the Year award of the country’s oldest media organization, its annual awards night of which was held in a virtual ceremony for the first time.

Ramirez said the athletes were able to stay focused in their quest for glory last year through their passion for sports that never wavered during the pandemic.

“The extraordinary athletes and sports personalities kept their stars shining even brighter in these dark times. The past year was not kind of us in the field of sports. You all know the story. You all know the reasons.

Continue reading below ↓

“I also know the very strength that kept all of us going. It is the undying love of Filipinos for sports, the very spirit that I know brought all of us here to this moment,” said Ramirez.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The year 2020 in sports was marred by several postponements including that of the Tokyo Olympics which was moved to this year, leagues being held in a bubble, and national teams forced to train in their homes and not in stadiums around the country.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, Ramirez said he is happy that a handful of athletes still made the country proud amidst the pandemic.

“We celebrate the extraordinary deeds and achievements of our athletes and citizens in this vibrant sports world we call our passion. We honor the exceptional work of those who went beyond the expected, who answered above the call, and outperformed the best we have known,” said Ramirez.

“The future is so uncertain. The past is out of reach. I wish that we all savor the present here where we all find ourselves now with family and friends and celebrating our heroes in sports,” said Ramirez.